Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Jumia Technologies $JMIA

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 58,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 224,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 29.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:JMIA opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JMIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.