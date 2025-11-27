Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GJUL. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of GJUL stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $595.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

