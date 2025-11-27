Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $366,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF $LQDH

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $93.43 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

