Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $231,000 in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

