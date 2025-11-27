Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,031 Shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR $LOMA

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 53.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.70 million. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

LOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

