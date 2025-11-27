Insider Selling: Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,374,843.75 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WMT opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

