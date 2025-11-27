Insider Selling: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Sells $738,000.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director Michael Embler sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,097.40. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $171.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 55.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NMI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,288,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in NMI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,909,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.