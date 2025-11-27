Insider Selling: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $1,194,070.94 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Haley sold 28,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,194,070.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 374,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,154.82. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Exelixis Price Performance
NASDAQ EXEL opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.62.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,501,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,412,000 after buying an additional 3,466,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 20.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,181,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,280 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,795,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,794,000 after acquiring an additional 164,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,445,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,960,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,170,000 after purchasing an additional 394,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
