Insider Selling: Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Insider Sells C$133,174.80 in Stock

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) insider Craig Edward David Richardson sold 1,881 shares of Definity Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total transaction of C$133,174.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7 shares in the company, valued at C$495.60. This trade represents a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$72.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.17. Definity Financial Co. has a one year low of C$53.26 and a one year high of C$79.95.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Definity Financial Co. will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Securities raised Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.50.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

