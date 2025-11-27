Insider Selling: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $59,426.40 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $59,426.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 228,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,336.41. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 29th, Kong Phan sold 1,003 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $24,072.00.
  • On Monday, September 22nd, Kong Phan sold 4,544 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $90,289.28.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

