Insider Selling: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $59,426.40 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $59,426.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 228,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,336.41. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, October 29th, Kong Phan sold 1,003 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $24,072.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Kong Phan sold 4,544 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $90,289.28.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.