Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $1,722,111.04 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,722,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 228,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,611.84. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $2,526,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $2,053,600.00.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.39.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “positive” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

