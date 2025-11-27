Insider Selling: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $674,893.68 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall Stanton sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $674,893.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,187.54. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.74 and a beta of 1.65. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.71 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Artivion by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 530,122 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth about $17,912,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Artivion by 235.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artivion by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,250,000 after purchasing an additional 232,424 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

