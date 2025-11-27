Insider Buying: Senior (LON:SNR) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) insider Ian King purchased 75,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 per share, with a total value of £130,500.

Senior Price Performance

LON SNR opened at GBX 178.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The company has a market capitalization of £738.33 million, a PE ratio of -96.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. Senior plc has a 12-month low of GBX 113 and a 12-month high of GBX 223.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 185 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Senior from GBX 195 to GBX 220 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 241.67.

About Senior

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

