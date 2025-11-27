Insider Buying: Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Major Shareholder Purchases $345,070.99 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 199,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $345,070.99. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,239,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,173,603.21. This represents a 1.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 3,831 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $6,512.70.

On Friday, November 21st, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 236,977 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,491.13.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 800,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $1,368,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 199,271 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $342,746.12.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 131,814 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,674.50.

On Monday, November 17th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 168,897 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $295,569.75.

Prairie Operating Price Performance

Shares of Prairie Operating stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Prairie Operating Co. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PROP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prairie Operating presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prairie Operating by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Featured Stories

