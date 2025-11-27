Insider Buying: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) CEO Purchases $28,960.00 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) CEO Race Randle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 56,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,524.56. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 2.5%

MLP stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLP

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.