Insider Buying: GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Director Purchases $32,579.84 in Stock

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) Director Hyunsoo Shin bought 25,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,579.84. Following the purchase, the director owned 737,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,468.48. This represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hyunsoo Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GCT Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Hyunsoo Shin purchased 3,180 shares of GCT Semiconductor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,070.40.

On Friday, September 12th, Hyunsoo Shin purchased 44,067 shares of GCT Semiconductor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $66,541.17.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Up 3.1%

GCTS opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor ( NYSE:GCTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Equities analysts expect that GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCTS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GCT Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GCT Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GCT Semiconductor from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GCTS

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.