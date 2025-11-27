ING Group, N.V. $ING Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,813 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ING Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ING Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,062,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Group by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,926 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 869,281 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ING Group by 1,434.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 378,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Group during the first quarter worth about $6,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $25.93 on Thursday. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

