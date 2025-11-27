Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in TechnipFMC by 170.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 111,644 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 399,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

FTI stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 632,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $24,428,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,917,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,656,625.48. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $4,392,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,310,415.40. This trade represents a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

