Inceptionr LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Inceptionr LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $454.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.46. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $529.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

