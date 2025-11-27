Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

