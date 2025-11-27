Inceptionr LLC Purchases 14,609 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 429,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 378,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

