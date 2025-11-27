Inceptionr LLC Purchases 10,840 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Home BancShares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Home BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.96 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Home BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.