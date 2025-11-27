Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Waters Corporation $WAT

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 12.3% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Price Performance
Shares of WAT opened at $407.53 on Thursday. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.20 and a 200 day moving average of $330.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.57.
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
