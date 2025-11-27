Inceptionr LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0%

MPC stock opened at $191.86 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $202.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

