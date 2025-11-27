Inceptionr LLC Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Inceptionr LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $421,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $201.92 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,369 shares of company stock valued at $27,307,702. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.