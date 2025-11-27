Inceptionr LLC Invests $925,000 in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in MetLife by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.33 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

