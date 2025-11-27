Inceptionr LLC Invests $860,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,160,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,326,000 after buying an additional 654,746 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 121,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,354,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 687,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 382.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.