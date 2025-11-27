Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Eversource Energy $ES

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,422,000 after acquiring an additional 691,165 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 56,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,839.55. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

