Inceptionr LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 258.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,221,275,000 after acquiring an additional 909,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after purchasing an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,196,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,863. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.86.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.27 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $221.96 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

