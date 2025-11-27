Inceptionr LLC Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 211,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 10.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15,755.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after buying an additional 774,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 97.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 133,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after buying an additional 65,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.61.

NYSE IQV opened at $231.56 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $234.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

