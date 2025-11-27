Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 8,252 AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

AGCO Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,316.40. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

