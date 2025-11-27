Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 32,518 Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,518 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $1,652,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,258,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

