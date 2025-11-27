Immatics’ (IMTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Research raised shares of Immatics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Immatics from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.24. Immatics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Immatics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,677,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,226 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immatics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 12,094,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,193 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Immatics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 7,192,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 917,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Immatics by 4,991.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 707,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

