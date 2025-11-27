Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 103,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 361,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Imagine Lithium Trading Down 16.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

