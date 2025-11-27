H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.21.

HR.UN stock opened at C$10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.95 and a 12 month high of C$12.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of C$201.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.3814956 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

