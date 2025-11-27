HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.80 and traded as low as $22.60. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 5,900 shares trading hands.
HMG/Courtland Properties Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.
HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile
HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HMG/Courtland Properties
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.