Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Sells $224,517.96 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Garateix sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $224,517.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,200,806 shares in the company, valued at $32,349,713.64. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $884.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $212.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 2,413.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

