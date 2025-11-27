Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $974.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.93 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 301,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,168.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

