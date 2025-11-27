HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 62.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 342.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.19 million, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

