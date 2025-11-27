Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.95 and last traded at $158.42, with a volume of 12398092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.77.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

