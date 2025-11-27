Head to Head Review: System1 (NYSE:SST) vs. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omnicom Group and System1″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $16.07 billion 0.86 $1.48 billion $6.77 10.55 System1 $343.92 million 0.11 -$74.67 million ($8.53) -0.43

Profitability

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than System1. System1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicom Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Omnicom Group and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 8.31% 33.30% 5.73% System1 -22.78% -109.87% -15.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Omnicom Group and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 System1 1 0 1 0 2.00

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus target price of $96.57, suggesting a potential upside of 35.27%. System1 has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.83%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats System1 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

