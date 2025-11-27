Head-To-Head Contrast: Diversified Energy (DEC) & The Competition

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Diversified Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $794.84 million -$88.27 million 10.01 Diversified Energy Competitors $20.18 billion $326.27 million -0.11

Diversified Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Energy. Diversified Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diversified Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Energy’s rivals have a beta of -76.00, meaning that their average share price is 7,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diversified Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 1 0 5 0 2.67 Diversified Energy Competitors 460 1243 1874 84 2.43

Diversified Energy currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.84%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Diversified Energy pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 50.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A Diversified Energy Competitors -24.18% -22.73% -3.36%

Summary

Diversified Energy beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

