Head-To-Head Analysis: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) vs. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Zumiez has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Zumiez shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Zumiez shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 1 2 0 0 1.67 Levi Strauss & Co. 0 4 10 0 2.71

Zumiez presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.64%. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $26.42, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Zumiez.

Profitability

This table compares Zumiez and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez 0.06% 0.19% 0.09% Levi Strauss & Co. 9.48% 27.92% 8.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zumiez and Levi Strauss & Co.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $900.25 million 0.49 -$1.71 million ($0.01) -2,595.00 Levi Strauss & Co. $6.36 billion 1.34 $210.60 million $1.52 14.35

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Zumiez. Zumiez is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Levi Strauss & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Zumiez on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

