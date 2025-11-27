Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 292,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.4%

ODFL stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

