Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,307,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,161,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,510,000 after purchasing an additional 349,787 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,187,000 after buying an additional 385,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,730,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,441,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,110. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

