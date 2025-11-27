Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited $G

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE G opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $125,537.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

