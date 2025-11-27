Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,800 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,327,000 after buying an additional 3,408,442 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $70,071,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,616,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $24,727,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $20,517,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,546.70. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

