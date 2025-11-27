Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,300 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,454,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.26.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels sold 61,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $3,888,895.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,666.52. The trade was a 78.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $3,612,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,797.27. This trade represents a 52.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,204 shares of company stock worth $39,424,400. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

