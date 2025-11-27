Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $186.96 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $126,448.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,393.28. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $46,462.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,976.73. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,530. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

