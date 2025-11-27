Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,178,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,572,000 after buying an additional 347,729 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,820,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,788,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,824,000 after acquiring an additional 120,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $129,972,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $509,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,102.50. This represents a 58.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.95. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.62%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

